A ‘Walking Dead’ Star Admits To An ‘Eye-Opening’ Mistake

#The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.26.18

AMC

In the classic The Simpsons episode “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,” Doug, the most stereotypical of nerds, is at a meet-and-greet with the voice actors behind his favorite cat, mouse, and outrageous dude of a dog, Homer Simpson and June Bellamy. Rather than praise them for the “thousands of hours of entertainment for free” they’ve given him, he tries to outsmart them. “In episode 2F09,” Doug says, “when Itchy plays Scratchy’s skeleton like a xylophone, he strikes the same rib in succession, yet he produces two clearly different tones. I mean, what are we to believe, that this is a magic xylophone, or something? Ha ha, boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.”

Chandler Riggs didn’t get fired for one of The Walking Dead‘s biggest (and hilarious) goofs, exactly — his character was just bitten by a zombie.

Carl Grimes, who lost his right eye in season six, was spotted aiming his rifle in a season seven episode… with his eyepatch-covered eye. I know he’s a good shot and all, but still, that’s impressive, even for Rick’s son. And also, as Riggs admitted before last night’s midseason premiere, a mistake on his part.

