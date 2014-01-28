‘The Walking Dead’ cast is ‘Not Afraid’ in new season 4 trailer

01.28.14

Another new trailer for the upcoming batch of new “The Walking Dead” episodes has something to say. 

In the initial trailer for the second half of season four, we heard from the show’s stars, including Andrew Lincoln, Chandler Riggs, Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Chad Coleman. Now it’s time for their characters to speak. 

A new trailer crams a lot of zombie carnage in a mere thirty seconds, but in between the head shots, we get a glimpse of what the survivors are thinking, now that the prison has been overrun and they’re all scattered in the wind. 

Rick warns, “We’ll never get things back to the way they used to be,” while Beth advises, “You gotta stay who you are, not who you were.” 

Plus, we get some classic decapitations, courtesy of Michonne.

Watch the new trailer here:

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC on February 9.

