The ‘Walking Dead’ cast played the ultimate zombie prank on Norman Reedus

01.17.14 5 years ago

Nick Santonastasso has a genetic disorder that resulted in his being born with only one of his limbs. Because Nick is awesome, he decided to take advantage of this defect and use it to do God’s work — which, of course, means he dresses up like a zombie and scares the shit out of people in grocery stores.

The “Walking Dead” folks got wind of Nick’s pranks and flew him out to a junket in Tokyo to play a prank on none other than master zombie hunter Norman Reedus.

Question: Is this awesome? Answer: Yes, this is awesome.

TAGSANDREW LINCOLNNick SantonastassoNORMAN REEDUSPRANKThe Walking Deadzombie

