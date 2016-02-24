‘The Walking Dead’ gets a hoverboard update on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

02.24.16 2 years ago

We all love The Walking Dead, but wouldn't it be that much better if the zombies slowly ambled their way into 2016? They are so 2012 (or thereabouts), am I right? 

Time for a refresh! Fortunately, Jimmy Kimmel Live had Norman Reedus on last night to give us just that. In what Kimmel claimed was a clip for the upcoming episode, Daryl makes his way into a parking garage and finds a van full of “hoverboards” (yes, I know. They have wheels. They're not really hoverboards). Then he's attacked by a gang of hoverboarding zombies, which he satisfyingly dispatches using various weapons and also a set of stairs.

