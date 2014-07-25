‘The Walking Dead’ returns with season 5 trailer and release date

07.25.14 4 years ago

“The Walking Dead” have a date with the undead this fall, as expected.

Much was revealed about the future of the hit show during the series' Comic Con panel (read Daniel Fienberg's live blog here), including when we'll next see Rick Grimes and co. facing the ever-growing zombie threat. They also premiered a brand new trailer, which you can see below.
 

The fifth season will premiere Sunday, October 12 at 9 p.m. on AMC. The season premiere of “Talking Dead,” hosted by Chris Hardwick will follow.

The new season will consist of 16 episodes and will air in two sections, with the final eight episodes beginning in February 2015.

Returning stars include Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Chandler Riggs, Emily Kinney and more.

“From the opening tease in the premiere onward, season 5 is without question the most ambitious and  satisfying season this amazing team has ever crafted” said AMC president Charlie Collier in a press release. “In the  zombie apocalypse, event television is alive and well, and I am proud to acknowledge that this uniquely talented writing staff, production team and cast have once again raised the bar (and the crossbow).”

