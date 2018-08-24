AMC

After this many years, it’s clear there’s no stopping The Walking Dead. AMC’s juggernaut of a franchise is set to return for its ninth season on Sunday, October 7, and there are big, big, massive changes in store for the show, including the departure of star Andrew Lincoln, who has portrayed central protagonist Rick Grimes from the very first season.

Lincoln isn’t the only cast member who will be departing, and the show came close to losing its other biggest star this season as well. Needless to say, a lot of changes are coming down the pike for our intrepid survivors and the zombies who desperately want to love them (or love their brains, anyway).

Season nine will involve a new location and a time jump, in addition to the other big changes that will take place over the course of this year’s episodes.

To keep everyone salivating, speculating, theorizing, and everything else that goes along with being a Walking Dead fan, AMC released a pretty decent batch of photos from the upcoming season on Thursday. Please enjoy this collection of harried-looking lovely people (and some less-than-lovely people), and wonder about what it all could possibly mean. (Just going to venture a guess here: things are going to get bleak.)