‘The Walking Dead: Season Two’ game debuts trailer for Episode 3

(CBR) Telltale Games has debuted the trailer for the third episode of “The Walking Dead: The Game” Season Two, available beginning this week on multiple platforms.

Based on the comic created by Robert Kirkman,Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, the episodic role-playing adventure game takes place in the same fictional setting as “The Walking Dead.” In Episode 3, “In Harm”s Way,” the player character Clementine and her group are captured by a brutal new leader, voiced by Michael Madsen. Now it”s up to players to make the right decision in order for her to escape.

The episode will be available for download Tuesday for PC/Mac via Steam, the Telltale Online Store and other digital distribution services, and on the PlayStation Store in North America (SCEA) for PlayStation 3; Wednesday on the Xbox Live Marketplace for Xbox 360 and on the PlayStation Store in European territories (SCEE) for PlayStation 3; and Thursday as an in-app purchase within “The Walking Dead: Season Two” on the iOS App Store.