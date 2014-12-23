‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off casts veteran actress as their female lead

Things are starting to fall into place for codename “Cobalt.” AMC”s “Walking Dead” spin-off has slowly been parsing out information to test the fan waters. Right now we know the show will star Cliff Curtis as divorced teacher Sean Cabrera, Frank Dillane as troubled teen Nick Tomkins, and Alycia Debnam Carey as Frank”s super-together sister Ashley.

And now we know Kim Dickens has been tapped as well! According to Deadline, the “Gone Girl” breakout star will play Nancy Tomkins. Billed as a “girl next door with an edge,” Tomkins is a guidance counselor (presumably at the same school as Curtis”s teacher), and single mom to Dillane and Carey”s characters.

As for the rest, it”s all down to rumor and speculation. It”s been said that while “Cobalt” takes place during the same zombie apocalypse as “The Walking Dead,” the timeline may be earlier. There”s also been confirmed stirrings that the new show will take place in Los Angeles. And of course, the required unsubstantiated rumors of “The Walking Dead” cast members making cameo appearances.

But since “Cobalt” is still in pilot stage, fans will just have to wait and see!