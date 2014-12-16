“The Walking Dead” spinoff will be set in L.A.

It”s unknown whether the spinoff will actually film in Los Angeles.

NBC is launching a livestream of its broadcast network

But in order to access the new service, launching today, you”ll need a cable subscription.

Comedy Central reveals the 1st promo for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore”

Wilmore promises to “give a voice to the underrepresented, the underdog” on his new show, which he says will bring “nightly-ness” to late-night.

Click Read Full Post For More

Frank Oz will lend his Yoda voice to “Star Wars Rebels”

Yoda will only “appear” via a disembodied voice because “it would confuse the audience less,” says exec producer Dave Filoni. “Dave Filoni, who also directed the installment. “I didn't want you to think Yoda could be teleporting from planet to planet.”

Check out 5 seconds from Season 5 of “Game of Thrones”

The Season 5 teaser was originally posted for mobile users.

“The Challenge”s” new season trailer features the late Diem Brown and Ryan Knight

Brown discovered her cancer had returned and had to exit “The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II” early.

Watch “Glee”s” final season trailer

Rachel and Kurt return to McKinley High.

Jimmy Kimmel was pranked by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt not once, not twice, but 3 times!

Check out Kimmel”s car wrapped in three different Christmas wrapping papers with special surprises inside.

Chris Pratt sings an emotional tribute to “Parks and Rec”s” Lil Sebastian

As Nick Offerman strummed a guitar, Pratt sang the Mouse Rat song “5,000 Candles in the Wind” at the “Parks and Recreation” wrap party.

“The Newsroom” goes out on a season high

About 1.6 million watched the Season 3 series finale.

“Queer as Folk” creator to introduce 2 new shows on gay life for Logo

Former “Doctor Who” boss Russell T. Davies is behind “Cucumber” and “Banana,” two “interwoven drama series that explore 21st century gay life through the lens of two disparate generations.”

Jimmy Fallon and Oprah play husband and wife for a “Tonight Show” ’80s soap opera

Watch their performance on “Midnight Meadows.”

George Lopez to host the World Dog Awards

CW will air the inaugural dog ceremony, featuring Andy Cohen, Ian Somerhalder and other dog lovers, on Jan. 15.

Esquire to become the 1st network to debut an entire series on demand

The docuseries “The Short Game” about kiddie golfers will be posted on Esquire”s app on Dec. 22.