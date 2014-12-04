‘The Walking Dead’s’ companion series finds its male lead

#The Walking Dead
12.04.14 4 years ago

“The Walking Dead”s” companion series finds its male lead
Cliff Curtis from Fox”s canceled “Gang Related” will play the spinoff”s version of Rick Grimes.

TNT renews “Legends” for Season 2
Sean Bean will actually get to stick around on his own show.

Watch Fred Armisen wait around with Jerry Seinfeld
Today”s episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe” introduces the “Portland Hipster Service Wait-0-Meter.” PLUS: Michael Richards tries to claim Seinfeld”s organs in “Comedians” bonus feature.

Click Read Full Post For More

Man arrested for posting death threats on Mama June”s Facebook page
Andrew Kurt Summers allegedly threatened to kill “Honey Boo Boo” stars Mama June and Pumpkin. Jones, who insists he was just joking, has been released on $15,000 bail.

“The Flash” crossover boosts “Arrow” to its best-ever ratings
About 3.9 million watched the 2nd half of the crossover.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSFRED ARMISENHONEY BOO BOOjerry seinfeldLEGENDSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP