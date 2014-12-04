“The Walking Dead”s” companion series finds its male lead

Cliff Curtis from Fox”s canceled “Gang Related” will play the spinoff”s version of Rick Grimes.

TNT renews “Legends” for Season 2

Sean Bean will actually get to stick around on his own show.

Watch Fred Armisen wait around with Jerry Seinfeld

Today”s episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe” introduces the “Portland Hipster Service Wait-0-Meter.” PLUS: Michael Richards tries to claim Seinfeld”s organs in “Comedians” bonus feature.

Man arrested for posting death threats on Mama June”s Facebook page

Andrew Kurt Summers allegedly threatened to kill “Honey Boo Boo” stars Mama June and Pumpkin. Jones, who insists he was just joking, has been released on $15,000 bail.

“The Flash” crossover boosts “Arrow” to its best-ever ratings

About 3.9 million watched the 2nd half of the crossover.