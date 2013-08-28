‘The Walking Dead’s’ David Morrissey to headline new AMC drama

(CBR)

David Morrissey has one eye on The Walking Dead and the other on a different AMC drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Governor actor is set to star in AMC”s latest drama pilot, Line of Sight, about a National Transportation Safety Board investigator who survives a mysterious plane crash. Morrissey will star as the investigator, Lewis Bernt, who survives the crash and strikes out to find the cause.

But what does Line of Sight mean for Morrissey”s continued role as the Governor on The Walking Dead, considering he”s supposed to be a regular on Season 4? According to an AMC press release, fans have nothing to fear – for now.

“We are huge fans of David Morrissey and are glad he”ll be doing double duty for AMC viewers through his work on The Walking Dead and our pilot for Line of Sight, both of which are produced in Atlanta,” said the network.

For now, then, it sounds like Morrissey”s eyepatch-wearing psychopath isn”t leaving the Walking Dead scene. But the situation is reminiscent of Jon Bernthal”s exit during Season 2, when the actor was revealed to be joining the cast of Frank Darabont”s TNT noir pilot, now titled Mob City. Perhaps Season 4 is the end of the road for the Governor after all.