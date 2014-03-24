13 ‘The Walking Disney’ Art Images Pair Princesses With Post-Apocalyptia

#The Walking Dead
03.24.14 2 Comments

Artist Kasami-Sensei took some of the most iconic Disney characters and dropped them into the dystopian nightmare of AMC's 'The Walking Dead.' The results are a combination that deserves a mini-series event this Halloween. Are you listening Disney? Do it.

Merida – 'Brave'

Image Credit: Kasami-Sensei

Tiana – 'The Princess and The Frog'

Image Credit: Kasami-Sensei

Ariel and Eric – 'The Little Mermaid'

Image Credit: Kasami-Sensei

Not seeing your favorite Disney Princess or other assorted Disney heroines and heroes? Fear not! There are ten more zombie killing characters after the jump! Still not seeing your fav? Ask Kasami to draw them next!

