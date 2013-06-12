Justin Bieber on tap for The Wanted’s next album

#Rihanna #Justin Bieber
06.12.13 5 years ago

The Wanted have teased a Justin Bieber appearance on their next album for a long time, but the British boy band has confirmed the superstar’s appearance in an interview with MTV U.K. this week.

The fivesome also said Dr. Luke, Rita Ora and Biebs collabo Nasri will show up in the final tracklist.

“Hopefully there’ll be a couple of surprise collabs there as well,” Max George also said.

The Wanted and Bieber have previously toured together and may have had time to combine forces while the singers supported their 2011 set “Battleground.”

As for this fresh set, The Wanted have already set a tone with lead single “Walks Like Rihanna,” the album’s first taste. And, for the record, Rihanna likes the song too: “We met [Rihanna’s] manager Jay Brown in New York and he said that he really liked it and that she really liked it which is always a good sign [’cause] if she hated it we’d be in a pretty bad place,” Tom Parker said. Maybe she can join the party as well?

The as-yet-untitled album will drop some time later in 2013, as touring and recording had a pause earlier this year due to member Nathan Sykes’ vocal cord surgery.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna#Justin Bieber
TAGSDr. LukeJustin BieberMax GeorgenasriRihannaRITA ORATHE WANTEDWalks Like rihanna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP