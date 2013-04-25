The Wanted’s new single, ‘Walks Like Rihanna’ premieres Friday

04.25.13 5 years ago

How does Rihanna walk exactly? We”ll find out more if the rumors are correct that The Wanted”s new single is called “Walks Like Rihanna” (We’re also seeing it listed as “She Walks Like Rihanna”).

That”s the word in the Twitterverse today, and according to gossip site sugarscape. Apparently, the British lads, who are filming their own reality show for E!,  have already shot a video for the tune, whose high-brow lyrics include “She can”t sing/She can”t dance/But who cares/She walks like Rihanna,” according to Idolator. I guess that answers the question of whether she moves like Jagger.

Idolator took it one step further, deciding to poke fun at the notion by coming up with 10 other potential song titles using famous divas, including “She Twerks Like Miley,” and “She Falls Asleep Judging ‘The X Factor” like Britney.”

Regardless, it looks like we won”t have to wait that long to find out. The Wanted is releasing the new single on Friday morning…or a new single, regardless of whether it’s called “She Walks Like Rihanna,”  In the meantime, the members of The Wanted and One Direction can carry on their feud.

