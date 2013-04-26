Listen: The Wanted’s ‘Walks Like Rihanna’

#Rihanna
04.26.13 5 years ago

As promised yesterday, The Wanted has released a snippet of the British band”s new single, “Walks Like Rihanna” and the Dr. Luke-producer tune is  pretty much exactly what you would expect: a uber-pop ditty with the chorus “She can”t sing/she can”t dance/but who cares/she walks like Rihanna.”

[More after the jump…]

The 30-second slice only provides a little of a verse, but apparently once you see this girl, it”s all over.

We wonder if Rihanna will be flattered by this? We guess we’ll have to hear the whole thing to understand what is so captivating about her walk.The song goes to radio on Monday.

 “We are really excited about this single. We feel it’s a little different from the usual Wanted sound. We’ve stripped it back to pure pop. It’s just a feel-good, fun track,” the band’s  Tom Parker said in a statement.

In the meantime, the band’s Nathan Sykes continues to recover from vocal surgery.

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSRihannaTHE WANTEDWalks Like rihanna

