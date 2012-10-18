Watch: The Weeknd brings his pain in ‘Wicked Games’ video

Good tune, so-so lyrics.

The Weeknd is preparing the commercial release of “Trilogy,” a collection of his three (you guessed right!) mixtapes all in one spot, with added tunes. “Wicked Games” is the next video to premiere from the set, and the Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye couldn’t be more excited. See, it’s funny, ’cause he couldn’t look more bored in the black-and-white clip, as he gets a lapdance from a shadow, and a peep show from a model.

“You bring your body, baby, I can bring you fame,” he sings, skipping the whole “charm” schtick. “Let me motherf*ckin’ love you.”

Now, this is a song about wanting, not having, convincing and selling the whole thing. R&B can be shy, at times, with compliments, and to the latter point, Weeknd mostly makes the concession that his object-lady of desire may not love him. But, hey, that groove is actually really good.

“Trilogy” is made up of “House of Balloons,” “Thursday” and “Echoes of Silence,” plus new bonus songs “Twenty Eight”, “Valerie” and “Til Dawn.” It drops courtesy of Universal Republic, the Canadian star’s new label home, on Nov. 13.

As previously reported, the Weeknd canceled his Austin City Limits performance due to ongoing voice problems, but has been otherwise performing at his other scheduled tour stops this week.

Below the video is the tracklist for “Trilogy.”

“House of Balloons”

1. High for This

2. What You Need

3. House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls

4. The Morning

5. Wicked Games

6. The Party & The After Party

7. Coming Down

8. Loft Music

9. The Knowing

10. Twenty Eight

“Thursday”

1. Lonely Star

2. Life of the Party

3. Thursday

4. The Zone (Feat. Drake)

5. The Birds, Pt. 1

6. The Birds, Pt. 2

7. Gone

8. Rolling Stone

9. Heaven or Las Vegas

10. Valerie

“Echoes of Silence”

1. D.D.

2. Montreal

3. Outside

4. XO / The Host

5. Initiation

6. Same Old Song (Feat. Juicy J)

7. The Fall

8. Next

9. Echoes of Silence

10. Till Dawn (Here Comes the Sun)

