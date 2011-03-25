The Weinstein Company launches video game unit TWC games

Could “Scream: The Game,” or even “Scary Movie: The Game,” be coming to a console near you in the near future?

The Weinstein Company, whose filmic properties include “Scream,” “Hellraiser,” “Children of the Corn,” “Scary Movie” and “Halloween,” are launching a video game production arm dubbed TWC Games.

The label will rely on The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films’ most successful franchise properties, and work with outside developers to create and publish games for use on mobile, social, and console platforms.



“The video game marketplace is changing at such a rapid rate,” said Bob Weinstein in a press release. “With all of the digital platforms, there are so many opportunities to broaden our audience with compelling, high quality, cost-efficient, video game entertainment.”



Video game production company Beefy Media will consult for TWC Games. Beey president Adam Boyes will work TWC’s Matthew Signer to oversee the games’ production aspects.

“The Weinstein Company is an incredible entertainment company, and I share their vision for creating very high quality content for the marketplace,” said Boyes. “We plan to combine our extensive video game developer relationships with the impressive catalogue of properties to create and produce content made by gamers for gamers.”

The Weinstein Company’s “Scream 4” opens nationwide April 15.