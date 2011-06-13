The Weinstein Company picks up Madonna’s ‘W.E.’

The Weinstein Co. announced today that they have picked up the US distribution rights to the feature film “W.E.” a romantic drama directed and co-written by Madonna. Although the singer has been involved in many films over the years as an actress and as the subject of documentaries, this marks only her second foray into feature directing after her 2008 indie comedy “Fifth and Wisdom.”

“W.E.” stars Abbie Cornish, James D’Arcy and Andrea Riseborough and follows the story of an American woman Wally Winthrop, (Cornish) who is obsessed with the romantic story of King Edward’s VIII’s, played by James D’Arcy, abdication of the british throne in order to marry American Divorcee Wallis Simpson played by Andrea Risenborough. These historical events were, of course, also touched upon in last year’s Best Picture winner “The King’s Speech.”

The film travels back and forth in time as Wally’s research reveals that the historical couple’s life may not have been as picture perfect as she once thought. We follow them through their early romance to the slow unraveling of their lives in their later years.

Madonna co-wrote the script with longtime friend Alex Keshishian who directed the 1991 documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare” which was also released by the Weinstein’s through their company at the time, Miramax.

Although no specific release date has been given, “W.E.” is expected to hit theaters in the states this fall.