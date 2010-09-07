The White Stripes, Carrie Underwood and Kid Rock pay tribute to Loretta Lynn

The White Stripes, Miranda Lambert, Paramore, Carrie Underwood and Kid Rock are among the artists who will appear on a “Coal Miner”s Daugher: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn,” out Nov. 9.

Other artists handpicked by Lynn for the cover collection, according to The Tennessean, include Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Allison Moorer, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Gretchen Wilson and Lee Ann Womack.

The White Stripes” Jack White and Lynn first worked together on her beautiful, Grammy-winning 2004 set “Van Lear Rose,” on which White produced and performed.