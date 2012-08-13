‘The Wolverine’ isn’t an ‘Origins’ sequel says Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman wants fans to know his upcoming “Wolverine” follow-up is not a sequel to the poorly-received (albeit commercially successful) first movie.
“We”ve deliberately not called it Wolverine 2 because we want it to be placed and feel like a standalone picture,” said the actor in an interview with Total Film magazine (via The Coventry Telegraph). “With an all-new cast and setting it in Japan, it”s going to give us a whole new visual aesthetic.”
Directed by Gavin Hood (“Tsotsi”), 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” grossed over $370 million worldwide but was generally savaged by critics (not to mention fans).
“The approach to character means we won”t be overloaded with mutants and teams and the like, so it”ll be more character-based,” continued Jackman. “I think in many ways it will feel like a completely different X-Men film.”
“The Wolverine” is directed by James Mangold (“Walk the Line,” “3:10 to Yuma”) and co-stars Hiroyki Sanada as Yakuza crime boss Shingen Yashida and Tao Okamata as Logan’s love interest Mariko (also Yashida’s daughter). The film started production late last month in Australia, and will also shoot for several weeks in Japan. It’s slated for release on July 26, 2013.
Origins wasn’t as bad as the consensus has it, but it’s not great either. There’s nothing in it that really warrants picking up on either, so making this standalone just makes sense.
Agree
The Manichean, binary, win/lose, rules/sucks, flawless victory/epic failure nature of simple-minded people these days prevents anyone from acknowledging things as being “OK,” “so-so,” “not the best, but entertaining,” etc. It’s either the Best. Thing. Evar! or it’s Total. Suck!
Wolverine was OK, but you’d think it was Elektra or Rise of the Silver Surfer bad from the nerd rage on the Interwebz. Same for Terminator 3 and X-Men 3 – sure, they weren’t as good as their genre-defining predecessors but you’d think Uwe Boll made them from the hate they get.
Thirded.
Before I start, I’m a huge fan of the first 2 X-men films. The X-Men franchise died for me when the disappointing X-men last stand premiered. And while First Class was decent, the damage was already done. Its been 12 years since the first X-men came out. Creating more and more mediocre X-men films, for such a long time span is a waste of time, and does nothing for the rich mythology created in the comics. A long break is needed followed by reboot by a good and committed director. I don’t want to see another wolverine movie… please.
Origins was awful but this sounds like it could be really good. Looking forward to it.
I believe in this just because of the director.
Please, just make it R-rated!
I’m both glad that The Wolverine is deviating from Origins, and I think Origins is underrated. I think they did a commendable job in telling Wolvie’s origin story in a movie format, and Wolverine in Japan is supposed to be episodic.
I liked origin personally, but that’s because as a comic fan I learned that you need to set that mentality aside when watching a comic adaptation. If you watch it for what it is, a decent action movie that ‘happens” to be about wolverine, you’ll go away happy. That said, even if it isn’t a sequel, does it at least take place in the same continuity as the other movie?
I thought wolverine was great, and still rent from time to time on amazon via roku. The cast was amazing, and so was the story. Of course Hugh Jackman was intensely talented. I can’t wait until July ’13. I thought the idea of going back in time to tell the tale was a wise move. Ryan R. and Liev S. rocked it as well.