After several on-screen appearances as the legendary comic book character, Hugh Jackman”s Logan is pretty familiar, but Fox is doing its best to introduce audiences to the rest of the characters in director James Mangold”s The Wolverine. Following spotlights on Harada and Yukio, Svetlana Khodchenkova now gets her own featurette.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Wolverine, which opens on July 26, also stars Will Yun Lee, Rila Fukushima, Famke Janssen and Hiroyuki Sanada.