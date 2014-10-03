“The Wonder Years”” long-awaited DVD set: 300 original songs included, 14 omitted

Distributor Time Life was able to secure songs like the Joe Cocker intro “With A Little Help From My Friends” for the DVD release, which was held up for years due to song rights. But Time Life has released a list of the 14 songs it couldn”t get, including songs from The Doors, Blood, Sweat & Tears and Neil Young. However, 10 songs from Bob Dylan were secured, and it was thanks to him that other rights-holders came aboard. PLUS: A limited edition DVD set autographed and shaped like a miniature school locker will sell for $500.

“Gracepoint,” “A to Z” and “Bad Judge” debut to low numbers

Meanwhile, “How to Get Away with Murder” hung on to much of its impressive debut audience.

David Simon to reunite with “The Wire” cast members at PaleyFest NY

Joining him on Oct. 16 will be Wendell Pierce, Sonja Sohn, Seth Gilliam, Jim True-Frost, John Doman, Lawrence Gilliard Jr, and Jamie Hector, plus Dominic West via video.

Click Read Full Post For More

Jason Alexander: “In a flagrant display of brutal irony, my son is currently dating an architect”

On “Seinfeld,” George Costanza always wanted to be an architect.

Catch a glimpse of Cersai Lannister”s “Game of Thrones” naked walk

The scene that required special permission in Croatia was recently filmed.

NBC confirms Taylor Swift is joining “The Voice”

She”ll mentor all the contestants during the Knockout Rounds.

AFI to honor Steve Martin with a lifetime achievement award

TNT will air the tribute to the legendary comedian in June 2015.

Teresa Giudice will film the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 6 reunion

Before going to prison in January, Giudice has a number of “Real Housewives” obligations to fulfill.

“Homeland” will get a telenovela remake on Mexican TV

The Israeli format “Prisoners of War,” which “Homeland” is based on, will be remade as a 70-episode telenovela in Mexico.

ABC developing CIA miniseries “MKUltra”

The project will delve into the story of MKUltra, “the CIA”s top-secret research project on the behavioral engineering of humans.”

“The Daily Show” attempts to solve catcalling

Watch Jessica Williams go undercover on the streets of New York wearing a hidden camera.

“Devious Maids” promotes Gilles Marini

He”ll become a series regular in Season 3.

BET renews “Real Husbands of Hollywood”

Season 4 has been ordered before the Season 3 premiere.