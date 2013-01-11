The world of ‘Game of Thrones’ returns in new season 3 teaser

01.11.13 6 years ago

Quoth the Raven, “Game of Thrones.”

A brand new teaser for season 3 has landed online, and it offers an ominous portent of things to come.

An ordinary-looking raven flies high about “our” world (that is, the world of the viewer) to a creepy “GoT” ditty, but upon closer inspection, it’s revealed that the black bird bears three ghastly eyes. Worlds will collide.

Watch it here:

The new season will reportedly be based on the first half of “A Storm of Swords,” the third book in George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and FIre” cycle.

Among the dozen or so major new cast members are Ciarin Hinds as Mance Rayder, Clive Russell as Brynden “Blackfish” Tully, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Mackenzie Crook as Orell and Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell.

Season three begins March 31 on HBO.

