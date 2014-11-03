The Worst Musical Performances in ‘SNL’ History

“SNL” has delivered unbelievable performances in its 40-year history. From Patti Smith's mind-blowing “Gloria” in the mid '70s to Lady Gaga's eye-popping jam session last season, Lorne Michaels' mothership has never been short on unforgettable musical achievement. Hell, did you see Prince last week? Unreal.

But not every “SNL” musical guest can be a triumph. Occasionally we remember Studio 8H performers for their weird, puzzling, and downright unfortunate theatrics. Here's a walk of shame through the not-so-tuneful history of “Saturday Night Live.”

Click through the gallery below for all our picks, then let us know who you think we missed in the comments.