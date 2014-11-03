The Worst Musical Performances in ‘SNL’ History

#Lana Del Rey #Sinead O'Connor #Eminem #SNL
11.03.14 4 years ago

“SNL” has delivered unbelievable performances in its 40-year history. From Patti Smith's mind-blowing “Gloria” in the mid '70s to Lady Gaga's eye-popping jam session last season, Lorne Michaels' mothership has never been short on unforgettable musical achievement. Hell, did you see Prince last week? Unreal. 

But not every “SNL” musical guest can be a triumph. Occasionally we remember Studio 8H performers for their weird, puzzling, and downright unfortunate theatrics. Here's a walk of shame through the not-so-tuneful history of “Saturday Night Live.” 

Click through the gallery below for all our picks, then let us know who you think we missed in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey#Sinead O'Connor#Eminem#SNL
TAGSashlee simpsonEminemFEARKESHAlana del reyLee VingMEAT LOAFsaturday night liveSINEAD O'CONNORSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP