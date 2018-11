“The X-Files” just got exponentially more “cheerful” thanks to this major key spin on the old opening theme by YouTuber Muted Vocal. Except is it cheerful? Because I'm majorly creeped out by it! It sounds like the score to the final meeting of a New Age doomsday cult. (Smile around that cyanide tablet, my children. And sleep tight.)

[via Bloody-Disgusting]