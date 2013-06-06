Watch: New music video for The xx’s ‘Fiction’

The new music video for The xx’s “Fiction” boasts loads of neon, glistening booties and breasts, fast cars, DJ booths and hands in the air.

Just kidding, it’s an xx song with Oliver Sims in the lead. Thusly, it’s dark, in black and white and features the singer walking in solitude through his melancholy.

Production crew Young Replicant directed this clip; they were also behind the xx’s “Chained” video.

“Fiction” is the next single from the xx’s second album “Coexist,” out last year. The British band is on tour in North America through the middle of this month. They’re also hanging out on the soundtrack for “The Great Gatsby” with new track “Together.”