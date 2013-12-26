Theory: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Adore You’ video is how she gets ready in the morning

#Video #Miley Cyrus
12.26.13 5 years ago

Miley Cyrus’ new video, “Adore You,” was leaked on Christmas Eve, and upon first glance it seems like the singer’s standard “trying too hard to be sexy” fare. There’s a lot of writing around beneath sheets and reaching near-orgasm in a tub full of water.

But I have a theory, and it’s that this video simply showcases Miley’s normal morning routine. This is just how she wakes up, you guys! See for yourself:

Who doesn’t like a good stretch first thing in the morning?

Or a little extra time cuddling with the pillow?

“Okay, fine, I’m up!”

Time for a bath that is also a shower!

It’s important to wash thoroughly.

And also to hydrate.

Ah, that wonderful and restorative bath nap.

Breakfast is served.

Don’t forget to brush those teeth.

And finally, it’s time to get dressed.

