There’s a Storm over Cairo in the latest ‘X-Men Apocalypse’ set photo

Bryan Singer continues to drop just enough imagery from the set of “X-Men Apocalypse” to keep fans checking back in the hopes of something new. It”s kind of a brilliant marketing strategy.

His latest? This photo of a storm brewing over Cairo while Storm (Alexandra Shipp) looks on.

#Storm watches over #1983 #Cairo via the magic of real time #simulcam @alexandrashipppp A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Aug 3, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

One of the most interesting things about this image is the use of Simulcam. The technology is fairly new; it was created for James Cameron during filming on “Avatar.”

Simulcam is the process of combining live actors with computer graphics – both characters and sets – in real time. Instead of putting the actors in motion-capture suits, they camera itself is outfitted with similar technology. This allows the director to see a rough-cut version of the final scene that otherwise wouldn”t be achievable until deep into post-production.

You can see a demonstration below:

The image of Storm isn't the only Egyptian set photo Singer has released in recent days. A couple of contextless photos featuring Ancient Egyptian architecture have also been floating around.

This takes me back to #raidersofthelostark #notallgreenscreen #xmen #xmenapocalypse A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Jul 27, 2015 at 10:08am PDT

Good luck tonight, not that he needs it, to my dear and talented friend #ChrisMcQuarrie on the opening night of #missionimpossible #roguenation #tomcruise A long way from 8mm war movies in the back yard :) A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Jul 31, 2015 at 4:15pm PDT

