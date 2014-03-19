These GIFS Prove ‘The Maze Runner’ Kids Deserve Their Fate

A plague of YA novel adaptations continues to infect our movie screens unabated. Can nothing stop this menace wrought by three box offices triumphs and fifteen thousand resounding failures? Probably not.
The latest offering comes in the form of James Dashner's trilogy 'The Maze Runner'. Because what would be the point in optioning a film you can't turn into a series, right? But much like any story that involves a maze, I couldn't help but wonder the same thing. Why the actual hell do the protagonists not climb out of the maze? Is that not Basic Death Maze Trying To Kill You 101? I mean, it's not like there's an easy way out just by taking an elevator or something…
Oh. I see. So these guys are trapped in this huge concrete hedge maze that would send the Red Queen into a jealous rage ending in beheadings left and right and there is a clear exit that opens at regular intervals to spit out food, water, and new prisoners. Annnnnnnd the reason they aren't jamming the gears open with stick is because why? Well maybe they don't have anything to use. It's not like there are just trees all over the place….
Oh. I see. Man that is a lot of old growth. This maze has been around for a long time and appears to have the same groundskeeper that was tending the Craven household at Misselthwaite Manor. Only with 100% less scoliosis. Some of those even look big enough to chop down and construct into gear-jamming instruments of escape or at the very least a ladder and a bridge to climb up and then over until low and behold you're free at last. But hey it's not like whoever is holding these kids hostage would give them the tools to build structures….
Oh. I see. You guys couldn't have built that tower, I don't know, forty feet to the right so it butted up against the wall and you could climb to freedom? And you've all been carving your names into the walls? That means the walls are a soft enough rock to dig into. You could've been halfway to a rock wall of freedom by now. The Count of Monte Cristo is so disappointed in every last one of you. In fact, I'm beginning to doubt your commitment to escape. This feels like lip service, as if you know you should want to escape but in actuality the comfort of the known feels safer than venturing out into the terrifying unknown…oh my God is this a metaphor for becoming an adult?
Oh. I see. Nope. No metaphor. Just a good old-fashioned 'Cube'-like death trap run by a relative of HAL 9000. Sorry kids, you're doomed. But maybe it's for the best. Survival of the fittest and all.
See the whole trailer for 'The Maze Runner' – in theaters September 19th – over here.
If you read the book, you would know that getting out of the maze is not as simple as what you are implying.
The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. This is a movie, and you are not supposed to know anything at all about the book, to watch the movie. If you did, then the filmmakers failed.
OGGOLOGGO seeing as the movie was BASED OFF OF THE BOOK the BOOK is completely relevant to the movie. The film makers should follow the book and not try to change it if it has the exact same name as the book and if it was based off it. And it was. It is also a readers unwritten rule to read the book, before seeing the movie. If only you would understand and actually think about it for a minute.
You people need to learn the meaning of BASED!
The filmmakers can change all they want. It’s only BASED on the movie. Nothing more.
Therefore it has no relevance what happened in the book.
If you read books, you should already have learned, that a movie BASED on a book, will ALWAYS be disappointing if you read the book first. Unless you want to read the book, there’s absolutely no reason to read the book, just because you’re going to see the movie.
if you read the books you’d realize how much of an ass your making of yourself, do not bash on something you clearly hane no idea about
Actually, you’re the one making a fool of yourself, thinking that the book has any relevance. This is a movie, and you are not supposed to know anything at all about the book, to watch the movie. If you did, then the filmmakers failed.
And even if you hadn’t read the book the movie highlights all of your scenarios and they all ended in death. Study up before you hate.
Wow you couldn’t be more ignorant. There’s explanations for all of your ‘escape plans’ if you would have read the book before posting this stupid article.
Damn you people are stupid. This is a movie. You are not supposed to have to read some book, to get the movie. In fact, what happened in the book, did not happen in the movie, unless they chose to include it in the movie.
This guy is a dipshit read a book sometime.
This is a movie, and what is written in the book that it’s based on, has no relevance. Unless it’s shown in the movie, it did not happen in the movie.
OGGOLOGGO you said it yourself, and I will quote you. “…written in the book that it’s based on…” Thanks for proving our point yourself.
You need to learn the meaning of BASED!
I’m proving no point but my own.
This article is an insult to the James Dashner, the director of the movie and to the author of this article. Biased, condescending articles from uninformed people about novels are unnecessary. You might want to actually read the book(s) before you make vulgar comments that make you look ignorant.
James Dashner did NOT direct t, he only helped out. The director is Wes Ball. Please check your facts before saying something stupid
You can’t climb the top because at the edge of the maze is a huge ass cliff that leads to nowhere. You can’t go through the box because it’s closed off.
Maybe next time you’ll try to resolve your ignorance of the material before trying to sound witty and high of yourself.
Ridiculous nonsense.
They can EASILY climb the wall, and it’s very clear that you can easily walk on top of them, and they do lead somewhere. And at the places where they don’t, they can climb down, and climb up on the next.
In the movie, there is ZERO reason for them to not climb the walls. What happens in the book, has no relevance for the moive.
OGGOLOGGO THE WALLS END IN A CLIFF, THERE IS NO WHERE TO GO. ALL OF THE WALLS WILL EVENTUALLY END. AND THEN BOOM CLIFF. THEY WOULD FALL AND DIE.
KEVIN I sort of agree with the box. It can open, but some kid just got cut in half when he tried to go down, into it.
Again ridiculous nonsense. The walls have flat tops. They are easy to climb, and can easily get you over a lot of obstacles. CLEARLY there is a good reason to climb then, and there’s somewhere to go. There is no sense in anything you’re saying. There CLEARLY is somewhere to go on the walls.
Maybe the walls have flat tops but they flip and spin and change at night. As you so pointedly remind all of your readers, what happens in the movie is what you are talking about. You saw the walls of the Maze change in your movie. Also, the dictionary definition of based is a fundamental principle or groundwork; foundation; basis. Emphasis on fundamental. They book is not completely irrelevant, as it is clearly stated as fundamental.
If you had bothere to read the book or even research it you would there is an explanation for those questions you just made. And in several cases they tried with fatal results. If you plan to bash something make sure you are not just being ignorant.
This article is so stupid, you should probably read the book before bashing the movie.
No biggie book fans. I’m not offended.
When I read the book and was considering adapting it… my first thought was also to just climb to the top and take a casual stroll to the edge.
That’s why I designed the maze in a way that wouldn’t allow for that. In fact there is a scene that specifically demonstrates what happens if you do run along the top…
Think about it a second time. Draw a maze with these walls and imagine it this tall, this big… you’ll understand why you can’t do what you’re suggesting. There are no continuous walls in a maze.
Not to mention the big thing about the maze that wasn’t mentioned in this trailer… [spoiler] it changes.
I won’t address jamming the gears to the doors… I think the basic concept presented in the trailer shows why that’s a bad idea.
Nonsense.
1 – What happened in the book has no relevance at all. If it wasn’t described in the movie, it didn’t happen in the movie.
2 – The walls do lead somewhere. That they don’t lead all the way to the edge doesn’t matter, because they can simply climb down the wall, and onto the next. They could in fact just go in a straight line outwards, climbing every wall they meet.
Dammit, Wes beat me to it. I’ll just add that these sorts of conversations are part of the fun of the concept. What would you do, how would you try to get out? Naturally, these possibilities are explored and dramatized in the movie … only thing I can’t understand is, why assume otherwise?
Here’s a thought; why don’t you read the damn book?
This is a movie. The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. What was not shown in the movie, did not happen in the movie. You’re not supposed to have read the book to understand the movie.
I’m honestly embarrassed for you after reading this. You make yourself sound so ignorant. I’d recommend reading the book before you try I talk the story down but you’ve already made a fool of yourself
You’re a fool, if you think the book is relevant.
This is a movie. The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. What was not shown in the movie, did not happen in the movie. You’re not supposed to have read the book to understand the movie.
that’s the crappiest article I’ve ever read in my life, LOL. Are you even serious? Cause its actually kind of funny!
that’s the crappiest article I’ve ever read in my whole life. Are you even serious? Cause it’s so ridiculous it’s kind of funny.
Get off your fucking high horse and try educating yourself on what your criticizing. And despite what you might think, bad publicity is not good. Now I, and everyone else who had the misfortune to click on this article, knows never to take any of your shit seriously.
Moronic nonsense.
Please don’t write an article on something that you don’t have the facts about.
He knows all the facts.
You may be confusing what’s in the book, with what’s in the movie.
This is a movie. The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. What was not shown in the movie, did not happen in the movie. You’re not supposed to have read the book to understand the movie.
I cant wait for this movie to come out in September just so you can see how much of a dumb ass you just made yourself look like and then September 20 were all going to look back at this post an laugh at how stupid and ignorant you to have not read the book and post this.
Wow. I have never read such an idiotic article. As everyone has said.. maybe you should try reading the book. Or even do a little research. Do you honestly believe that he book would be so popular if the writer had just left all those possibilities open for escape? It would be stupid. Like the article you’ve managed to write. Congrats its funny how much of an idiot you come across as
If you read the book you would know that you can’t escape through the box hole because something will happen. It says in the book that a kid named gorge got sliced in half for trying.
Did you even read the books?? People shouldn’t critic without doing so because no offense you sound unbelievably stupid right now.
This is a movie. The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. What was not shown in the movie, did not happen in the movie. You’re not supposed to have read the book to understand the movie.
You can’t escape through the box. They tried in the book, using the vines on the walls as rope and lowered somebody down. That kid ended up being cut in half by something that came out from the walls down in the shaft.
You can’t escape from climbing the walls and running along the top because you’ll end up at the edge of the maze, which is a huge drop off the side of a cliff.
The thing I most hate in this world is this stupid people that try to look intelligent, writing shit about something that is famous even having not searched or read the book. And, in this case, even having not watched the movie.
If you want to talk shit about one thing, find out about it. All those stupid things you have write have explanations in the book and maybe in the movie when he debut.
This is a movie. The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. What was not shown in the movie, did not happen in the movie. You’re not supposed to have read the book to understand the movie.
No wonder you’re last name is Dickens.
er…. hummm…. so, why don’t they just seat around and read the book out loud in a form that you can hear it and so you may stop being soooooo ignorant?
Lol, everything you say is answered in the book you fucking retard!!
Not that I need to reiterate what others have said, but you really ought to have read the book first because you sound incredibly ignorant. There are explanations to all of your “solutions” for exiting the maze in the BOOK. Instead of writing this atrocious article, maybe you should have picked up the book and actually read it before giving your $0.02
Let this half-shank be a warning to all:
You can’t escape through the Box Hole!!!
You do know that they tried going down the hole and one dude got chopped off in half, right?
And there’s only one possible escape from the maze.
Before talking nonsense inform yourself.
Wow, people are really stupid, thinking that the book has any relevance.
This is a movie. The book is COMPLETELY irrelevant. What was not shown in the movie, did not happen in the movie. You’re not supposed to have read the book to understand the movie.
The book is relevant movie is based on the shuck book!
Plus, they explained it in the movie.
You spelled ‘lo and behold’ wrong…
I don’t think you know what you are talking about
And you’re being a shuck-faced slinthead from shankville.
What kind of name is Oggologgo anyway, shuck face? We almost died trying to get out of that bloody place. You really buggin’ think that we didn’t try everything? I even said in the movie to Tommy, “Whatever you think of, we’ve already tried it.” WERE YOU NOT PAYING ANY BLOODY ATTENTION TO ME?!?!?! Chuck died to save us and we deserve better than you beating us down with your bloody reviews! What next? I catch the Flare?! So just SLIM IT!!
Read the book asshole. First of all, don’t you think the director would know of such “obvious” problems and think of solution’s? Also, the movie just came out, so how do you know?
Watch the movie then if you think all this. The characters semi explain everything that you assumed. Don’t jump into conclusions. :)
My native language is portuguese, so I may write something wrong. That been said, let’s go.
I agree with you that to understand a movie you don’t have to read the book.
And differences aside, one thing that the movie shows is that the maze is not made by continuous walls, so even if they tried it, how they supposed to get down or jump to the other? With wood or clothes or anything they have, you may say, but the maze changes all the time, and they were being watched. For sure, the people who put them there would not let that happen. Probably the wall would move causing their death.
The author of this article is now a laughing stock. That’s what he gets for trying to be a smart ass!
I haven’t seen the movie, but if it doesn’t explain the stuff you’re pointing out then it’s missed like half of the freaking book. A lot of time should be spent explaining why they can’t do the things you’re suggesting. And the ending should explain why climbing the walls doesn’t make a difference anyway. 1, the grievers can get up there anyway and 2, there isn’t just an “exit” somewhere -_-
just cause he didn’t read the book and doesn’t know it doesn’t give you the right to be jerks though!
You don’t even have to read the book, just pay attention to the movie. Thomas and Newt have a whole conversation about this. Thomas suggests trying to get out of there through where the Box comes from, but Newt explains they tried it. Plus, at the very fist minute when Thomas is in the elevator, there’s a Griever down there, so even if they tried to climb down there (in the book they tried it), the Griever would most definitely kill them. And then Thomas suggests climbing up, but the ivy doesn’t reach the top of the walls. Newt clearly says that whatever Thomas suggests, they tried it. In the movie they have been there for three years, do you really think they haven’t tried everything? “The only way out is through the Maze,” is what Newt says. There’s a freaking graveyard out there and several names crossed out on the wall. And you can bet most of the boys who died were the ones who tried to get out of there somehow, who maybe tried to climb the walls and fell, who tried to climb down the shaft of the Box. They tried everything, probably tried it more than once. So this whole article is a load of crap.
LOL where is the writer of this article now? Whoever ???? you are that wrote this very very insightful piece, please read the most recent comments^ !! And please..watch the movie again and take down notes so you might finally get it.
And btw, why in the actual hell didnt you just learn some constructive criticism before writing this? Isn’t that basic Opinion writing 101?
I’m just gonna say it, because I’m not willing to read the bs defense for the article below here. By the by, I haven’t read the book either, so all of this goes straight from the movie.
1. It clearly states in the movie that the elevator doesn’t go back down if there’s any weight in it. And in the beginning, there’s kind of a REALLY LONG ride up in the elevator to begin with. So sure, break the elevator. Fall to what is a certain death. Yup.
2. Break through the wall? Okay. Open up a door out into the maze, by all means. Because the Grievers wouldn’t come right through there regardless and kill you all.
3. The tower is built around a tree. They couldn’t have built it anywhere else, and even if they did, the tree is maybe fifty feet fall at the most. The walls are significantly higher than that.
Um, the tower isn’t built against the wall, the camera just makes it look like it. And if you actually understood the story, then maybe you’d get why they haven’t climbed up the walls or used the elevator. I hate people who hate on YA books just because they’re YA books. Next time, try understanding something before you critique it, instead of thinking you’re an expert because you looked at some gifs.
-The book: shows details that prove getting out of the maze is not as simple as what you are implying.
-The film: Newt to Thomas :”We’ve try anything you can think of!”
Thomas is a genius,i’m sure he can think of more ways than you but good ideas though
Hi dickheads.
I haven’t read the books…
…but any moron can tell that if you reached the outer wall and climbed over it or you breached all the walls with a continuous structure that reaches the outside you’d get out…*based on the move*
I was shocked the movie didn’t shut down my theories. I loved the movie but it only spent 10 seconds on these theories. They majorly messed up the film for a lot of people.
you cannot :
-Tell where’s the outer wall when you’re inside a maze, even if you can, you have to build something to climb .The walls are significantly high ,maybe a significantly high ladder that people can easily fall to there death would help
-Breached all the walls with a continuous structure because that is something they cant build
in a daytime,before the Grievers come out
“-Tell where’s the outer wall when you’re inside a maze, even if you can, you have to build something to climb .The walls are significantly high ,maybe a significantly high ladder that people can easily fall to there death would help
-Breached all the walls with a continuous structure because that is something they cant build
in a daytime,before the Grievers come out”
First thing is you must be joking. After three years do you really think they wouldn’t know the outside wall? The movie says they mapped the whole thing with no exit.
As for the “grievers”, those things are finite machines that were proven to be beatable. They also were shown to not affect the day time…maybe input from WCKD would have changed that but THE MOVIE didn’t say so.
Face it the 2 minutes spent on explaining why they couldn’t climb out was dumb and i loved the movie but I hated why NO-ONE was smart enough to think of a solution. As we have seen even massive ships can be boarded by pirates with nothing but homemade stick-hooks and they can climb any height.
You seem smart and i’m losing so now i just saying my thinking,not starting a debate
-I feel dumb for saying you cannot tell where’s the outer wall when you’re inside a maze,sorry
-You cannot breached all the walls with a continuous structure because that is something they have very few time to build safely before the Grievers come out at night.Grievers are beatable but lots of people will die after facing (them like in the movie).That means the result of this solution is not much better the movie’s solution,only a few kids made it
-they can easily fall and die not because the ladder is not firm but the extreme height of the walls(in the movie people looks tiny stand beside those walls) and i dont think they can climb any height ,there were very young kids like Chuck
In the MOVIE, Newt specifically said that they have tried every mean of escape there was. And if you have read the book, you’d understand why these form of escapes does not work.
If your theory is, why don’t they just climb the walls and walk on it, then I’d like you to answer my ‘theory’ (although it’s already proven in the book AS WELL as the movie): what if the creators made it impossible for them to walk on the walls?
It was even shown in the movies that the WALLS MOVE.
You claiming that the book is irrelevant to the movie just shows how ignorant and dense you are. If it wasn’t for the book, there would not be no movie. This is an ADAPTATION for a reason.
The book is irrelevant because we’re talking about the movie.
If you have to read the book to understand the movie than the director has failed.
I can see there must be a lot of dumb maze runners here, because damn few of you seem able to grasp the premise that the book and the movie are two different things.
Forget the book.
We’re not talking about the damn book, we’re talking about the movie.
Only the movie.
80% of movie goers will not have read the book, so they can only get an idea of what is happening from the movie.
Can the majority of you not grasp this?
You deserve the maze!
And chiselling handholds and making climbing/crossing ladders and climbing harnesses would work with the movie maze.
For the purpose of this discussion about the movie the book does not exist.
Get over it!
Wow, you are such a hater. Nothing is perfect, even movies, and you just write an article about the flaws? You must have had nothing else to write about. It would have been okay if you didn’t insult and just wrote what they did wrong. But seriously? You had to insult. You should know how hard they worked on this movie, and you should be complimenting them instead. Think better next time.
Well… Ther’s doors that take you outside the area, but, ther’s the maze too, and it shanges all the time, the walls can move so its kind of impossible to get out of it. And another quik thing, thers some monsters there in the night, penitents, and if you are in the area they can’t get in. Read the book first babe ;)
Well… Ther are doors that take u outside, but, there is the maze too, and the walls move all the time, so its kind impossible to get out of it. And another quik thing, ther’s some monsters out there in the night, penitents, and inside the area, they can’t eat your blood or anything. So please, read the book first ;)
If you try to go down the box hole, you die. If you try to go down in the box, it won’t go down. Not that easy to jam a stick in there obviously if they have enough power to move huge walls. The gears have enough power to break anything. “Anything you think of we tried it”
What annoys me is that OGGOLOGGO keeps saying how the book is irrelevant to the movie and calling us that we are stupid and making fool of our self. I guess that he doesn’t known that his making a fool of himself as well.
You complain that its just a movie, then why are you arguing about how they could have just climb the wall and that crap you’ve been talking? Its just a movie! Quit whiny about it! If the movie is not relevant to the book then it should have not use the same title, characters, and plot.
If you would read the book first you would see all the complications and the fact that everything you said they tried. And seeing the movie would have also helped. The movie mentions several of your options and they all ended in death by the way. Congratulations on judging a movie by its cover and hating on a story you haven’t even taken the time to learn about.
Haha, you think to much “Fuck Logic”. Maybe you have to think more realistic.
The walls, they don’t have the right equipment to dig true it. Maybe the walls got steel inside?! Ever thought about logic?
Food: Sometimes it rains, clean that watter and ‘there you go’. They got mais and other plants…
I think the film is good, and you’re simply fucked.
If you could make a better film yourselfs you may give comments like you did.
But if you climb the walls, you still wouldn’t know where to go because there is no clear exit and it would take days to work around, each time you would have to get down the maze back to the glade because you can’t stay on the walls since they change or in the maze because of the grievers. Also the lift goes down when the thing closes so if they did open it it would be a lethal drop down there, and if they stay in the lift it won’t go back down. It does mention in the movie they have tried these things.