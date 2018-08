Well, this is unexpected.

Jaja Vankova and Marie Poppins apparently felt like responding to a popular “White Men Can't Dance” video using the greatest trick of all: fantastic dancing. I'm a little disappointed in their song choice, but this is a damn impressive exhibition of skill. Behold: “White Girls Can't Dance.”

Maybe they'll join forces with those Russian twerkers sometime soon.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Jezebel)