They’re Back: ‘Poltergeist’ remake to hit theaters on Feb. 13, 2015

Hold onto your children, America: “Poltergeist” is returning to haunt multiplexes next winter.

The horror movie remake has been slated for release on Feb. 13, 2015, 20th Century Fox announced Tuesday, the same date Paramount’s highly-publicized “Fifty Shades of Grey” adaptation is set to hit theaters. Fox had previously set the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Longest Ride” to debut on that date, but swapped it out with “Poltergeist” so as to avoid direct competition for the core female audience. That film will now premiere on April 3, 2015.

In more release date news, Fox also announced that “Planet of the Apes 3” will hit theaters on July 29, 2016. “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” director Matt Reeves will return to helm the film, the third installment in Fox’s reboot of the classic sci-fi franchise.

