14 Things We Learned From The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer

#Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
and 02.19.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

After an extended courtship with fans – full of teases and photos and leaks via action figures – the full trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is finally available. You can watch it in full here. But half the fun of a trailer, especially for a superhero action film, is picking it apart for every last morsel of information. So let’s crack open the marrow on this latest offering from Marvel Studios!

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” takes flight on August 1, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSgotgGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians of the Galaxy GIFSGuardians of the Galaxy teaserGuardians of the Galaxy trailerMarvel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP