14 Things We Learned From The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer

After an extended courtship with fans – full of teases and photos and leaks via action figures – the full trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is finally available. You can watch it in full here. But half the fun of a trailer, especially for a superhero action film, is picking it apart for every last morsel of information. So let’s crack open the marrow on this latest offering from Marvel Studios!
“Guardians Of The Galaxy” takes flight on August 1, 2014.
Cool list! You should note that this story takes place in the same time period as the Avengers. So Star Lord having a Walkman shows the era that he left earth.
Drax’s family was killed by Thanos. Drax himself is actually an augmented human that was altered in order to fight Thanos on behalf of the alien race that saved him. Not sure how they’re going to do it in the movie, but in the comics he’s the one that finally brings down Thanos.
Great list, the only critique i have is that in #12, that is not Nova-tech. Rather, that was Korath the Pursuer, thus making that ‘ship’ Kree-tech. Oh, and Drax’s family was killed by Thanos, the guy in the little shot we get in the credits for ‘The Avengers’. It happens during Captain Marvel’s story arc.