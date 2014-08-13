Thinking back on Robin Williams as a fan of comics

and 08.13.14 4 years ago

(CBR) – Reading and watching some of the countless tributes to Robin Williams, who passed away far too soon on Monday, I was reminded that, in addition to being a father, a husband, a comedian, an actor and a philanthropist, he was also a comics fan.

“I used to get excited emails from comics stores all over America when Robin Williams would drop in to buy 'Transmetropolitan' issues,” Warren Ellis recalled Monday on Twitter.

A semi-regular customer at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles, Williams discussed his love of comics in a video interview we spotlighted in 2010 on ROBOT 6. In the clip, he fondly relates his latest reads: Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli's “DMZ,” and Taiyo Matsumoto's “Tekkonkinkreet.” Watch the brief interview below.

