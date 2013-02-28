Third ‘Hobbit’ steers clear of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and moves to December 2014

02.28.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Bilbo Baggins won’t be battling it out with the X-Men at the summer box-office.

Warner Bros. has pushed Peter Jackson threequel “The Hobbit: There and Back Again” from July 18 to December 17, 2014, thereby steering clear of Bryan Singer’s highly-anticipated “First Class” follow-up “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which is also set for release on the mid-summer date. That puts Gandalf and co. smack dab in the middle of the holiday moviegoing season that has proven so lucrative for the franchise in the past.

Smart move, wouldn’t you say?

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” has grossed  just shy of $1 billion worldwide, while second installment “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13, 2013.

The news comes courtesy of Deadline.

Around The Web

TAGSpeter jacksonThe HobbitThe Hobbit 3THE HOBBIT: THERE AND BACK AGAINXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP