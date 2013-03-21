Thirty Seconds To Mars tease ‘Up In The Air’ music video after releasing single

Why hasn’t anybody ever thought of a mechanical bull upholstered like a very cute couch? That’s what the viewer may be asking themselves after checking out the teaser below to Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Up in the Air” music video.

There’s also the clean, cropped array of other beautiful images like a door and a lion, but what the teaser trailer to the short film doesn’t have is frontman Jared Leto’s lyrics to the single, which was released on Monday.

“I wrap my hands around your neck so tight with love,” he sings, which makes me think that the track may be a companion to “Hurricane,” or at least its video, which featured a lot of sexual fetishism, bondage and other images of S&M. Erotic asphyxiation isn’t entirely out of the rock band’s wheelhouse, and while “Up in the Air” has some of the sexual taboo to it, that doesn’t mean that’s all the song is about.

“It does play on two different levels; there’s an obvious sexual connotation to the line. … But it’s also about power, it’s about control, and the song is about that,” Leto told MTV this week.

“A thousand i tempted fate… a thousand times I have said ‘today'” he growls, giving it a carpe diem vibe on second listen.

But let’s see how that video turns out. Directed by Leto, under his chosen pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins, he has a knack for the fantastical, but something tells me that not everyone who hears 30STM will see beyond the sexy shock.

“Up in the Air” is the first single off of Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “LOVE LUST FAITH + DREAMS,” which will be out May 21. Pre-orders on iTunes will get you the single for free. Tracklist below. It was produced by Leto and Steve Lillywhite.

Here is the tracklist for “Love Lust Faith + Dreams”:

1. Birth

2. Conquistador

3. Up In The Air

4. City Of Angels

5. The Race

6. End Of All Days

7. Pyres Of Varanasi

8. Bright Lights

9. Do Or Die

10. Convergence

11. Northern Lights

12. Depuis Le Début