This autistic kid’s big score on ‘Friday Night Tykes’ beats the Super Bowl

While most of America is gearing up for the Super Bowl this weekend, autistic kid athlete Grayson Christian’s big moment on the football field is probably more inspiring than anything we’re likely to see on Sunday. On “Friday Night Tykes” (Tues. at 9:00 p.m. on Esquire Network), a devoted coach makes sure young Grayson gets to feel what it’s like to score a winning touchdown — and convinces his other players to get involved. Watch the clip below and grab the Kleenex.

What do you think about the coach’s decision?