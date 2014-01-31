This autistic kid’s big score on ‘Friday Night Tykes’ beats the Super Bowl

01.31.14 5 years ago

While most of America is gearing up for the Super Bowl this weekend, autistic kid athlete Grayson Christian’s big moment on the football field is probably more inspiring than anything we’re likely to see on Sunday. On “Friday Night Tykes” (Tues. at 9:00 p.m. on Esquire Network), a devoted coach makes sure young Grayson gets to feel what it’s like to score a winning touchdown — and convinces his other players to get involved. Watch the clip below and grab the Kleenex. 

What do you think about the coach’s decision?

Around The Web

TAGSFRIDAY NIGHT TYKES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP