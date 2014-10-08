This cat hates his harness, gives up on life, is our spirit animal

Meet Simon. Simon is an indoor cat. But his owners don't want him and his buddy Wash – whoo “Firefly!” – to miss out on all that life has to offer. So they bought 5 point harnesses and headed to the park. At which point Simon promptly either forgot how to cat, or is staging a protest. Either way the results are hilarious.

Simon's owner clarifies that no cats were hurt in the making of this family outing. The harness keeps pressure off joints, so the kitty is not being choked out.