Japan birthed this terrifying animatronic Rocket Raccoon to giggle during interviews

There will come a day when technology finally bridges the Uncanny Valley gap. But today is not that day.

Ahead of the Japanese premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” special effects artist Tetsushi Okuyama created a real life Rocket Raccoon. His purpose was to answer questions about the film and ostensibly help get fans hyped up. If Google Translate is correct – for all that's worth – we're expected to “pay attention…to smooth movement.”

So smooth it'll worm its way into your nightmares tonight, and every night.

[Via James Gunn]