Japan birthed this terrifying animatronic Rocket Raccoon to giggle during interviews

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
09.15.14 4 years ago

There will come a day when technology finally bridges the Uncanny Valley gap. But today is not that day. 

Ahead of the Japanese premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” special effects artist Tetsushi Okuyama created a real life Rocket Raccoon. His purpose was to answer questions about the film and ostensibly help get fans hyped up. If Google Translate is correct – for all that's worth – we're expected to “pay attention…to smooth movement.” 

So smooth it'll worm its way into your nightmares tonight, and every night.

[Via James Gunn]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSANIMATRONICgotgGuardians of the GalaxyJAPANrobotROCKET RACCOONRocket Racoon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP