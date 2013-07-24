Watch: This horribly awkward Bruce Willis interview may make you pee yourself

As I see it, Magic 105.4 reporter Jamie Edwards made five glaring mistakes while conducting this horribly uncomfortable interview with Bruce Willis that may make you urinate involuntarily. Here they are, in no particular order:
1) He sat down.
2) He was friendly and pleasant.
3) He asked questions.
4) He told Bruce Willis he loved his movie.
5) He called Bruce Willis “a god to all women.”
Epic fail, Jamie.
Damn, is it me or is Bruce an asshole?
WTF poor guy
Really Bruce? If you didn’t want to be there then go home! Nobody would have missed you and I’m sure now they won’t care if they miss your movie! Horribly arrogant!
