Watch: This horribly awkward Bruce Willis interview may make you pee yourself

As I see it, Magic 105.4 reporter Jamie Edwards made five glaring mistakes while conducting this horribly uncomfortable interview with Bruce Willis that may make you urinate involuntarily. Here they are, in no particular order:

1) He sat down.

2) He was friendly and pleasant.

3) He asked questions.

4) He told Bruce Willis he loved his movie.

5) He called Bruce Willis “a god to all women.”

Epic fail, Jamie.

