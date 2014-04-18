This Insane Mexican Soap Opera Is Your New God

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thank you, Jezebel, for this unbelievable, unthinkable clip from a Mexican soap opera that is so bracing and intense, you can't look away. Because you're paralyzed and about to die. You die today.

Lord on a wheel, it's good. In case you haven't been keeping up with the convoluted plot of “Maria la del Barrio,” let me update you: This woman is straight-up killing a room full of people. Hope you're not in a wheelchair, because you will certainly tumble out of it. And when she finds the scissors, make sure to grab your 3-D glasses. Comin' atcha.