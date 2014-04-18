This Insane Mexican Soap Opera Is Your New God

Thank you, Jezebel, for this unbelievable, unthinkable clip from a Mexican soap opera that is so bracing and intense, you can't look away. Because you're paralyzed and about to die. You die today.
Lord on a wheel, it's good. In case you haven't been keeping up with the convoluted plot of “Maria la del Barrio,” let me update you: This woman is straight-up killing a room full of people. Hope you're not in a wheelchair, because you will certainly tumble out of it. And when she finds the scissors, make sure to grab your 3-D glasses. Comin' atcha.
Well… with this clip being a standard, immensely classic meme for most Latin Americans like myself for a long time now (everyone, this is from ’95) …I guess I should…welcome you to your ‘new’ God?
The “discovery” treatment it’s kind of sad, but keep digging RIOT! You might find more extremely brand new stuff.. Cantinflas perhaps.
Please consider not using “God” in your articles. If you must, please consider “god.” Thank you.