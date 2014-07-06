This Iron (Wo)Man Has Superhuman Hula Hoop Skills

07.06.14

The hula hoop is a deceptive childhood staple of outdoor fun. Sure you remember it as an easy rhythmic task, one punctuated by the sound of sand or marbles sloshing around if your parent really loved you. But go back to the toy aisle now and try again…make sure to have an employee lookout! That plastic hoop is more difficult to master than you recall.

But not for everyone. Rachael Lust spends every waking moment training for the day when the Olympics comes calling for their latest hula hoop rhythmic gymnast. Scoff if you want, by the end of this video you'll be sorry. Things get insane around the 1:00 mark if you don't have the patience to wait for the beat to drop.

Via [Fashionably Geek]

TAGSHULA HOOPhula hoop tricksIron ManIron Man leggingsRachael Lust

