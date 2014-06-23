This Is A Test: New ‘The Leftovers’ TV spot predictably creeps us out

06.23.14

“The Leftovers” is set to bring a little gloom to your summer.

Less than a week before the HBO series' Sunday night premiere, a new TV spot has dropped that steels us yet again for co-creator Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta's unrelentingly dark vision (though on the plus side, Justin Theroux does take his shirt off at least once). Co-starring Liv Tyler, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston and Ann Dowd, can the show reel in viewers during the warmer months or will it leave audiences cold?

Check out the new spot below, then let us know whether you'll be watching by voting in the poll further down the page.

