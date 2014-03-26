‘This Is a Trent Reznor Song’ has a music video now and it is perfect

Does anyone else miss the old Trent Reznor? When he was sorta gothy and thin and tortured-looking? Because I totally do. Then again, I haven't evolved emotionally since at least the mid 1990s, so, you know…that could be worth looking into.

Anyway, comedian Freddy Scott – creator of the superb Nine Inch Nails spoof single “This Is a Trent Reznor Song” – has brought the old heroin-chic Trent back in the song's official music video, which has all the grainy insect footage, random old-timey objects and scary twitching fingers you'd expect from an actual NIN video, only this Trent is understandably startled to find himself holding a full jar of milk for no reason.

