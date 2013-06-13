This Benedict Cumberbatch gif collection is one giant vat of crazy

Benedict Cumberbatch is great, right? We love Benedict Cumberbatch. Benedict Cumberbatch is Sherlock on “Sherlock”! Benedict Cumberbatch looks like a cross between a sexy elf and a space alien, in a good way! And because he’s in “The Hobbit,” we totally don’t care that somehow it became three movies, do we? Also, remember when J.J. Abrams showed his deleted shower scene from “Star Trek Into Darkness” on “Conan”? I mean, give me a break, right, because that was a lot of fun.

Ok, so now that that’s settled and we’re all on the same page…can everyone here also agree that as much as we enjoy him, we would also probably not spend our days making a shitload of insane Benedict Cumberbatch fantasy gifs and then post them to Tumblr? Well, you and I wouldn’t, but somebody else has, and that somebody has a Tumblr blog named SherlockSpeare, which is apparently what happens when you become obsessed with Benedict Cumberbatch and then ride a sparkly LSD wave up your own asshole.

Note: SherlockSpeare is also obsessed with Martin Freeman.

