This ‘Mad Men’ Blaxploitation Parody is Don-O-Mite

Here are the top ten great things about this “Mad Men” blaxploitation parody.
#1: “Jackson Johnson Washington White. What?“
#2: That incredible spin on the real “Mad Men” theme.
#3. Rad Peggy
#4. The name “Slim Sterling”
#5. The play on Betty Draper's bird-shooting involving some serious Pam Grier wardrobe choices.
#6. Joan's intense shade. The ascot and cigarette are so precisely right.
#7. Pete “The Soup Man” Campbell is far too cool to be related to the snarling twit from the show, but God, I love him.
#8. I want that mayonnaise.
#9. “Always be brief.”
#10. Every single item of apparel here. Slim's red suit is the big winner.
I already miss this show more than the real “Mad Men.”
This is hysterical.