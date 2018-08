Turns out most music in the '90s was just a series of cries, screams, and nonsense language. Just like your parents always said!

In this fantastic mashup of '90s alternative vocalists, listen as folks like Kurt Cobain, Gwen Stefani, Shirley Manson, Michael Stipe, and Alanis Morissette are reduced to groans and yells. Makes me long for the days of Kennedy on MTV.