This may be the most ingenious piece of ‘Indiana Jones’ merchandise ever created

Of all the Indiana Jones merchandise to be put out during the franchise's extraordinarily successful run, this item is quite possibly the most ingenious: a candle in the shape of fearsome Nazi interrogator Arnold Toht, a.k.a. the character whose face melts off during the film's gruesome climax. How no one came up with this before I haven't the slightest, but what's the difference? This sucker is available now for “only” $28.39 from online retailer Firebox, which touts of the candle: “Doesn't emit a blood-curdling screech as it burns.” If only!

(via Boing Boing)