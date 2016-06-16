This may be the most ingenious piece of ‘Indiana Jones’ merchandise ever created

06.16.16 2 years ago

Of all the Indiana Jones merchandise to be put out during the franchise's extraordinarily successful run, this item is quite possibly the most ingenious: a candle in the shape of fearsome Nazi interrogator Arnold Toht, a.k.a. the character whose face melts off during the film's gruesome climax. How no one came up with this before I haven't the slightest, but what's the difference? This sucker is available now for “only” $28.39 from online retailer Firebox, which touts of the candle: “Doesn't emit a blood-curdling screech as it burns.” If only!

