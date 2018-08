All that stuff you’re feeling about Miley Cyrus’ VMAs performance? (Shock, horror, embarrassment, acid reflux, disgust, confusion, tenacity, which is a word I always got wrong on my SAT flashcards but am pretty sure I’ve nailed by now.) The kids over at Cracked.com have summed it up with one perfect mash-up video.

Also and additionally, can we have a moratorium on televised crotch rubbing now? I will pursue this cause with great tenacity.