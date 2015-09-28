This post is dark and full of ‘Game of Thrones’ spoilers about THAT death

People die a lot on “Game of Thrones.” The show has the kind of turnover rate usually reserved for dead-end outbound cold-calling customer service jobs, only with slightly LESS soul-crushing depression.

But the last season of the show was a doozy. Major characters were dropping left and right. But now, thanks to some intrepid long lens photographer traipsing through Northern Ireland, it looks like confirmation of that old adage spoken by George R.R. Martin fans:

If the death didn”t happen on the page (on the screen), don”t believe it.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR BOTH “GAME OF THRONES” THE SHOW AND FOR BOOK READERS.

Jon Snow is alive!

SPOILER ALERT: This Game of Thrones character might not be dead after all http://t.co/wnmju55SS8 pic.twitter.com/sqoZJnKtj6 – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 25, 2015

One of several things is happening here.

#1: This is a flashback. “Game of Thrones” has used the flashback sparingly throughout its run, but since we saw Young Cersei, anything is possible.

#2: The showrunners are trolling us. Knowing the Jon Snow Truthers™ are very real, they flew Kit up to the set to stage a photo op and throw fans off the trail.

#3: Jon Snow is alive. This is the most reasonable explanation. Why?

EVEN MORE SPOILERS/FAN SPECULATION BEYOND THIS POINT!

If Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen – which is 99.999999% is – then he is intricately intertwined with the end game of this Song of Ice and Fire. While how Snow returns to the land of the living in the books is still a bit murky, HBO has set the pins of up wonderfully. Melisandre is now back and Castle Black just as Jon Snow is mortally wounded. We”ve already seen a Red Priest bring a man back from the dead, and he was a drunken cynic. What could a woman who is a TRUE BELIEVER accomplish?

It is very possible that Jon Snow is dead. But Jon Targaryen, Azor Ahai, the Prince who was Promised? He lives.