This ‘Silence of the Lambs’ blooper reel will make you laugh your skin off

11.07.13 5 years ago

There’s something intensely unsettling about seeing Hannibal Lecter burst out into spontaneous laughter, and it isn’t exactly familiar to see Clarice Starling do it either. Which is probably why this unearthed blooper reel from the 1994 film is so good. Seeing comic actors giggle and announce, “I fucked up!” is one thing, but watching faces you associate exclusively with serial killers do it is a whole other level of weirdness.

All of which is to say, these bloopers jut might haunt your dreams tonight. 

(via HuffPo)

